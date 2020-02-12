weather

AccuWeather: Comfortable & mostly cloudy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather forecast: Comfy day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be comfortable and mostly cloudy with some sun in the afternoon and temperatures in the low 70s.

Saturday
Comfortable day. High 73.

Sunday
Shower, especially west. High 75.

Monday
Clouds to sun. High 79.

Tuesday
PM thunderstorm. High of 82.

Wednesday
Dry delight. High of 77.

Thursday
Sun and clouds. High of 79.

Friday
T-storm chance. High of 85.


