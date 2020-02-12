AccuWeather: Comfortable & mostly cloudy

RELATED | Flooding, power outages reported as storms hit Tri-State
Saturday
Comfortable day. High 73.
Sunday
Shower, especially west. High 75.
Monday
Clouds to sun. High 79.
Tuesday
PM thunderstorm. High of 82.
Wednesday
Dry delight. High of 77.
Thursday
Sun and clouds. High of 79.
Friday
T-storm chance. High of 85.
