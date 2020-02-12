AccuWeather: Cool, relatively quiet

TROPICAL TRACKER: How Tropical Storm Zeta could impact NYC area
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Tuesday
Cloudy and cool. High of 58.
Wednesday
Partial sunshine with a high of 56.
Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rainy and dull. High of 58.
Friday
A little rain with a high of 50.
Saturday
Cool and clearing for Halloween. High of 52.
Sunday
Comfy blend. High of 56.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 54.
