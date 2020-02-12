weather

AccuWeather: Cool, relatively quiet

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be cool and relatively quiet before the week starts to get rocky.

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather Forecast.



TROPICAL TRACKER: How Tropical Storm Zeta could impact NYC area



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:




Tuesday
Cloudy and cool. High of 58.

Wednesday
Partial sunshine with a high of 56.

Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rainy and dull. High of 58.

Friday
A little rain with a high of 50.

Saturday
Cool and clearing for Halloween. High of 52.

Sunday
Comfy blend. High of 56.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 54.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Hurricane Zeta could bring a taste of winter to NYC area
WATCH: Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
Tourists evacuate resorts, seek shelter ahead of Hurricane Delta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
Famed NY theater won't reopen from COVID shutdown
The Countdown: Trump, Biden both campaign in Pennsylvania
Hurricane Zeta could bring a taste of winter to NYC area
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Wife killed, husband dead in apparent murder suicide
Halloween zombie display causes dispute in NJ neighborhood
Show More
COVID Updates: Hospitalizations rise in 37 states
5-year-old boy dead, adult woman critical in NYC apartment fire
Rat infestation: Officials pitch solution to rodent problem
U.S. stocks see severe drop Monday as COVID-19 cases surge
NYC sets single 'opt-in' period for remote students to switch to in-person learning
More TOP STORIES News