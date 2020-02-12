AccuWeather: Damp morning

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be damp in the morning, but otherwise mostly cloudy.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Monday
Damp morning with a high of 59.
Tuesday
Cloudy and cool. High of 54.
Wednesday
Partial sunshine with a high of 56.
Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rainy and dull. High of 58.
Friday
A little rain with a high of 54.
Saturday
Cool and clearing for Halloween. High of 54.
Sunday
Comfy blend. High of 54.
