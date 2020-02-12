weather

AccuWeather: Damp morning

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be damp in the morning, but otherwise mostly cloudy.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:



Monday
Damp morning with a high of 59.

Tuesday
Cloudy and cool. High of 54.

Wednesday
Partial sunshine with a high of 56.

Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rainy and dull. High of 58.

Friday
A little rain with a high of 54.

Saturday
Cool and clearing for Halloween. High of 54.

Sunday
Comfy blend. High of 54.

