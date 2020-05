AccuWeather: Fading sun turns to late showers

EMBED >More News Videos Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast for the tri-state area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Highs could reach the 70s before showers move in late Friday.Rain sticks around for Saturday but Sunday is expected to be the best day of the holiday weekend.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Late showers with a high of 69.Rain and drizzle with a high of 68.Clouds and sun with a high of 70.Cloudy Memorial Day with a high of 71.Warmer mix with a high of 75.Even warmer with a high of 78.Partly sunny with a high of 80.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app