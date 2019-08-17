AccuWeather Forecast: Warm and humid with possible thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a very warm and humid day on Sunday with a shower and thunderstorm around in the afternoon.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Very warm with a high of 86.
Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 89.
Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 90.
Wednesday
PM thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Thursday
Not as warm, with a high of 82.
Friday
Pleasant refresh with a high of 79.
Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.
