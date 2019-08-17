Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Warm and humid with possible thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a very warm and humid day on Sunday with a shower and thunderstorm around in the afternoon.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
Very warm with a high of 86.

Monday
Hot and humid with a high of 89.

Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 90.

Wednesday
PM thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Thursday
Not as warm, with a high of 82.

Friday
Pleasant refresh with a high of 79.

Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Plane crashes into a house in Dutchess County
Person of interest in custody in connection to NYC rice cooker scare
MTA says may cut subway, bus service
Man killed on LI Indian reservation; Person wanted for questioning
3 injured at NJ wedding after DJ's CO2 tank explodes on dance floor
Man attacked during attempted robbery in Central Park
Residents angered over huge mountain of garbage on NYC corner
Show More
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
Nursing assistant charged in death of 85-year-old patient
Men accused of dressing up as cops, robbing Manhattan home
Uber driver reportedly dragged victim by car over fare dispute
Sister of officer who died by suicide says NYPD is 'broken'
More TOP STORIES News