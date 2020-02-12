weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Warm up on the way

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday warmer temperatures will come in by the afternoon, rising into the upper 30s with a few showers mainly east of New York City.

RELATED: Check how much snow fell across the Tri-State area




Saturday
Sun and Clouds. High of 30.

Sunday
A few showers and warmer. High 38

Monday

Clouds and sun. High 40.

Tuesday
Early mix with a high of 40.

Wednesday
Breezy blend. High 41.

Thursday
Mild Christmas Eve with possible showers. High 52.

Friday
Becoming blustery with a high of 44.




