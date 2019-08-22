AccuWeather: Getting cooler and drier

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After some evening showers and thunderstorms, clouds will break for sun on Friday and it will be the start of a cooler and drier stretch, with temperatures in the 70s over the next few days.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Pleasant and refreshing with a high of 78.
Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.
Sunday
Chance of showers with a high of 73.
Monday
Partly cloudy with a high of 75.
Tuesday
More humid with a high of 74.
Wednesday
Warm and humid with a high of 80.
Thursday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 83.
