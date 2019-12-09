NEW YORK (WABC) -- The mild and damp conditions will continue on Tuesday, but as the system moves away, cold air will return and any rain will change to snow from west to east across the region.
By Wednesday morning there is the potential for a few inches of snow in some places, potentially resulting in hazardous travel conditions for the morning commute.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Mild and damp with a high of 62.
Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for a snowy start! High 37 and falling throughout the day.
Thursday
Quite cold with a high of 33.
Friday
Clouds on the increase. High 44.
Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 57.
Sunday
A few showers with a high of 50.
Monday
Breezy breaks. High 45.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather: Mild, damp on Tuesday, and then snow
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News