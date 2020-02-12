AccuWeather: Morning rain, drizzle before a mild finish

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Damp start with a high of 56.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 55.
Thursday
Soggy start with a high of 60.
Friday
Very warm with a high of 75.
Saturday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 53.
Sunday
Sunny and chilly with a high of 49.
Monday
Near normal with a high of 51.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.