AccuWeather: Morning rain, drizzle before a mild finish

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be off to a wet start with morning rain and drizzle before ending on a mild note.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Damp start with a high of 56.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 55.

Thursday
Soggy start with a high of 60.

Friday
Very warm with a high of 75.

Saturday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 53.

Sunday
Sunny and chilly with a high of 49.

Monday
Near normal with a high of 51.



