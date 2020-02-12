AccuWeather: Nice bounce-back day on Tuesday

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Rapid recovery with a high of 55.
Wednesday
Periods of rain with a high of 46.
Thursday
Milder breaks with a high of 55.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 58.
Saturday
Cool and damp with a high of 52.
Sunday
Showers possible with a high of 56.
Monday
Brisk blend with a high of 54.
