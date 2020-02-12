AccuWeather: Rain tapers

Click here for severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
Sunday
Rain tapers. High of 64.
Monday
Still breezy with a high of 63.
Tuesday
Turning warmer. High of 71.
Wednesday
Much warmer with a high of 85.
Thursday
Still warm. High of 82.
Friday
Rain and thunder possible with a high of 72.
Saturday
Shower chance. High of 64.
RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.