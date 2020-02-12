Weather

AccuWeather: Showers ahead of arctic front

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a wet morning commute on Thursday before an arctic front moves in later in the night.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Rain to start, but mild. High 49.

Friday
Biting wind. High 33.

Saturday
Bright and bitter. High 32.

Sunday
Clouds and sun. High 46.

Monday
Partly sunny and milder. High 48.

Tuesday
Rain likely. High 52.

Wednesday
Breezy shower. High 46.

