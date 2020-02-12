weather

AccuWeather: Still a fall feel

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's still officially summer, but Monday will have a fall feel.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:




Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 65.

Tuesday
Fall is here with a high of 68.

Wednesday
Warmer sun with a high of 76.

Thursday
Above average with a high of 78.

Friday
Showers possible with a high of 74.

Saturday
Sunny and comfy with a high of 73.

Sunday
Partial sunshine with a high of 75



Watch Episode 2 of Rising Risk
EMBED More News Videos

Here in New York, scientists are trying to figure out how fast the world's oceans are rising and how that impacts flooding in New York Harbor.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Con Edison issuing credits to customers impacted by Isaias
7 Questions with Eyewitness News Meteorologist Sam Champion
'Rising Risk' docuseries examines alarming NYC flood predictions
What happens when we run out of names for 2020 hurricanes?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Train derailment: Repairs under way, delays continue as tossed debris causes train to derail
Here's how to watch ABC News Live's "Countdown to the Emmys"
On The Red Carpet at the Emmys: WATCH LIVE
Back to school: Some NYC students set to begin in-person learning
ESPN: Giants star Saquon Barkley has possible torn ACL
Massive fire breaks out behind Citi Field during Mets game
Search continues for 5-year-old who fell into Harlem River
Show More
COVID Updates: Airport receives 1st five-star rating in safety protocols
Officials: Firefighters respond to 4-alarm blaze in NJ
Man ejected from van, critically injured after 2-vehicle crash
Follow ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
RBG to be honored with statue in hometown Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News