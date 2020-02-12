weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and chilly

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be chilly despite the sun with temperatures only reaching the high-40s.

Tuesday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 48.

Wednesday
Mostly clouder and milder. High of 54.

Thursday
THANKSGIVING: Mainly morning rain with a high of 58.

Friday
Mild mix. High of 59.

Saturday
Sun and a shower with a high of 56.

Sunday
Rain possible. High of 52.

Monday
Evening rain with a high of 52.

