Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant, but clouds will roll in tomorrow night before rain returns at some point on Tuesday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Monday
Pleasant blend with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Rain returns with a high of 63.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a high of 63.

Thursday
Sunny with a high of 65.

Friday
Clouds and sun with a high of 66.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 64.

Sunday
Chance of rain with a high of 60.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


