AccuWeather: Sunshine, but not as hot on Sunday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect sunshine and some clouds on Sunday. It will be breezy and not as hot with lowering humidity with a shower or thunderstorm around.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Possible thunderstorms north and east with a high of 83.
Monday
July gem with a high of 85.
Tuesday
Typical July weather with a high of 87.
Wednesday
Summery day with a high of 87.
Thursday
Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Saturday
Thunderstorms possible with a high of 88.
