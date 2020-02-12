AccuWeather: Warmer blend

Click here for severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
Saturday
Sun to clouds. High of 70.
Sunday
Wet start with a high of 64.
Monday
Breezy and nice. High of 65.
Tuesday
Warm up with a high of 73.
Wednesday
Much warmer. High of 83.
Thursday
Quite warm. High of 82.
Friday
Thunder threat. High of 76.
