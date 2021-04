AccuWeather: Warmer blend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the better half of the weekend as sun gives way to clouds with temperatures approaching 70.Sun to clouds. High of 70.Wet start with a high of 64.Breezy and nice. High of 65.Warm up with a high of 73.Much warmer. High of 83.Quite warm. High of 82.Thunder threat. High of 76.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app