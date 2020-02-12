AccuWeather: Warmer blend

weather

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the better half of the weekend as sun gives way to clouds with temperatures approaching 70.

Click here for severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service.



Saturday
Sun to clouds. High of 70.

Sunday
Wet start with a high of 64.

Monday
Breezy and nice. High of 65.

Tuesday
Warm up with a high of 73.

Wednesday
Much warmer. High of 83.

Thursday
Quite warm. High of 82.

Friday
Thunder threat. High of 76.

"Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope.

