AccuWeather: Wind advisory and temps dropping

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures are falling and the wind is gusting! A wind advisory is in effect for much of the Tri-State area into tonight.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Blustery and colder with a high of 46.

Friday
Brisk and colder with a high of 41.



Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 37.

Sunday
Still cold with a high of 43.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 52.



Tuesday
Mild with showers with a high of 58.

Wednesday
Breezy showers with a high of 58.




