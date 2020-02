AccuWeather: Wind advisory and temps dropping

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures are falling and the wind is gusting! A wind advisory is in effect for much of the Tri-State area into tonight.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Blustery and colder with a high of 46.Brisk and colder with a high of 41.Still brisk with a high of 37.Still cold with a high of 43.Partly sunny with a high of 52.Mild with showers with a high of 58.Breezy showers with a high of 58.Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app