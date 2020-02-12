AccuWeather: Wind advisory and temps dropping

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures are falling and the wind is gusting! A wind advisory is in effect for much of the Tri-State area into tonight.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Blustery and colder with a high of 46.
Friday
Brisk and colder with a high of 41.
Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 37.
Sunday
Still cold with a high of 43.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 52.
Tuesday
Mild with showers with a high of 58.
Wednesday
Breezy showers with a high of 58.
