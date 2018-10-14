HURRICANE MICHAEL

Disney donating $1 million toward Hurricane Michael relief efforts

EMBED </>More Videos

In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael in Florida, the Walt Disney Company is donating $1 million toward relief efforts. (David Goldman/AP Photo)

By ABC7.com staff
In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael in Florida, the Walt Disney Company is donating $1 million toward relief efforts.

The company will also match donations made by employees to eligible relief and recovery organizations helping in Florida.

MORE: How to help Hurricane Michael victims

Michael barreled into the Florida Panhandle last week as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds that practically flattened the town of Mexico Beach. The storm then raced through Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, killing at least 17 people as of Sunday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7NY.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherdonationsdisneyhurricane michaelhurricaneu.s. & worldsevere weatherFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Tyndall AFB suffers "catastrophic damage" from Hurricane Michael
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
How to help Hurricane Michael victims
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Hurricane Michael: 13 dead, including 11-year-old girl
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Tropical Storm Michael hit NY area
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
More Weather
Top Stories
Firefighter hospitalized after fire breaks out in marijuana grow house
Man charged with hate crime after assault in middle of Brooklyn street
MTA employee charged with exposing himself to teens
Pickpocketers target NYC subway, bus riders
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Model fatally shot in neck while driving to work
Woman throws 1-year-old child to the ground in tantrum over beer
Bear cub returns to woods after getting head stuck in plastic jar
Show More
Health Alert: Traveler infected with measles visited NY, NJ
NJ Transit temporarily cuts train service, fares
Man accused of following, flashing woman on Long Island
Bill Ritter receives award at Alzheimer's, dementia care walk
NYPD seeks persons-of-interest in 'Proud Boys' fight
More News