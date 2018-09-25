BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --Police in New Jersey had the most flooded streets blocked off, and there were reports of possible trapped motorists who needed to be rescued. In New York City, subway service was impacted by stations becoming flooded.
A flash flood warning issued in the Bronx and Westchester County in New York and in Bergen and Hudson counties in New Jersey, and water was knee- and tire-high in parts of Bayonne.
Police had the most flooded streets blocked off, and there were reports of possible trapped motorists who needed to be rescued. Officials said all low-lying areas were under water.
CLICK HERE for the latest AccuWeather forecast
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. But some residents reported they were trapped inside their apartments, unable to get out due to the flooding.
One resident who lives in the area of West 10th Street and JFK Boulevard says there is a constant problem every time it rains, and he regularly is forced to move his car to higher ground.
Motorists were urged to drive with caution and advised against driving through deep water.
In New York City, Southbound C trains were running express from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Canal St. while Southbound E trains were running express from 42 St-Port Authority to Canal St. because of flooding reported in stations.
Visit www.mta.info for updates.
CLICK HERE for the latest AccuWeather alerts and advisories.
Hey @Gothamist, it’s uhhh, raining a bit at 50th street pic.twitter.com/T7UG4J6sSl— Val (@VEPritchard) September 25, 2018
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube