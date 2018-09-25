WEATHER

Drenching rain causes severe flooding in parts of New York City, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the flooding in Bayonne.

By
BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey had the most flooded streets blocked off, and there were reports of possible trapped motorists who needed to be rescued. In New York City, subway service was impacted by stations becoming flooded.

A flash flood warning issued in the Bronx and Westchester County in New York and in Bergen and Hudson counties in New Jersey, and water was knee- and tire-high in parts of Bayonne.

Police had the most flooded streets blocked off, and there were reports of possible trapped motorists who needed to be rescued. Officials said all low-lying areas were under water.

CLICK HERE for the latest AccuWeather forecast

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. But some residents reported they were trapped inside their apartments, unable to get out due to the flooding.

One resident who lives in the area of West 10th Street and JFK Boulevard says there is a constant problem every time it rains, and he regularly is forced to move his car to higher ground.

Motorists were urged to drive with caution and advised against driving through deep water.

In New York City, Southbound C trains were running express from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Canal St. while Southbound E trains were running express from 42 St-Port Authority to Canal St. because of flooding reported in stations.

Visit www.mta.info for updates.

CLICK HERE for the latest AccuWeather alerts and advisories.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingrainweatherBayonneHudson CountyNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain all day Tuesday
Hurricane Florence death toll at 35 in North Carolina
Fall 2018 Predictions: Weather outlook for NYC area
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE: Cosby declared 'sexually violent predator' ahead of sentencing
Brett Kavanaugh's ex-roommate says he believes 2nd accuser
President Trump's UN speech draws blank stares, laughter
FIRST ON 7: Some MTA buses out of service due to bed bug concerns
FDNY pulls 3 people from Bronx apartment fire, 2 critical
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
7-year-old crushes national anthem at LA Galaxy game
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain all day Tuesday
Show More
Bronx pedestrian struck investigated as deadly hit and run
Woman arraigned in birthing center stabbings
2nd death from West Nile virus confirmed in New Jersey
Driver finds baby crawling across busy New Jersey road
Street closures, security for UN General Assembly in NYC
More News