Hurricane Florence made landfall around 7:30 a.m. Friday in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. The Category 1 hurricane is packing 90 mph winds with gusts of up to 112 mph.Florence is still 5 miles East of Wilmington, its forward movement slowed to 6 mph.Still, National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham says there is nothing "minor" about this hurricane. Water causes the most deaths during tropical storms and hurricanes, and Florence is expected to cause dangerous flooding.Graham said areas that repeatedly get hit even with weaker winds at Florence's edges could see heavy rainfall for hours. Storm surge flooding also could push 2 miles (3 kilometers) or more inland if Florence lingers for days along the coast.Wrightsville Beach is reporting a 3.5 foot storm surge, with offshore winds. A buoy just east of the eye is reporting wind gusts of 112 mph.According to National Weather Service, a wind gust hit 92 mph in Wilmington Friday morning, That's the strongest since Hurricane Donna in 1960.1. A life-threatening storm surge is now highly likely alongportions of the coastlines of South Carolina and North Carolina, anda Storm Surge Warning is in effect for a portion of this area. Thegreatest storm surge inundation is expected between Cape Fear andCape Hatteras, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers and westernPamlico Sound.2. Life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and prolongedsignificant river flooding are likely over portions of the Carolinasand the southern and central Appalachians through early next week,as Florence is expected to slow down as it approaches the coast andmoves inland.3. Damaging hurricane-force winds are likely along portions of thecoasts of South Carolina and North Carolina as soon as this evening,and a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Strong winds could also spreadinland into portions of the Carolinas.4. Large swells affecting Bermuda, portions of the U.S. EastCoast, and the northwestern and central Bahamas will continue thisweek, resulting in life-threatening surf and rip currents.Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, Hurricane Helene is moving away from the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Helene will move over the open water of the Atlantic through this week and will likely curve off to the north as it gets picked up by a frontal system.While over open water and well away from land at the current moment, Helene may approach the Azores late this weekend into early next week, and interests in the area should monitor the system for further development.Isaac remains a tropical storm as it continues to track west towards the Lesser Antilles. Modest wind shear out of the northwest has caused it to lose some of its organization. In fact, Isaac's center has been entirely exposed with much of the thunderstorm activity displaced well to the southeast of the circulation.As a result, Isaac will likely remain a tropical storm over the next several days. By Wednesday night, Isaac will begin impacting the Lesser Antilles.The worst conditions are expected to be Thursday as it crosses over the islands. Heavy rain, damaging winds and mudslides are expected, especially across the higher terrain.Once Isaac enters the Caribbean Sea, it will enter a region of increased northerly wind shear. At this time, we are anticipating weakening of Isaac across the Caribbean due to this wind shear.However, if Isaac enters the Caribbean as a stronger storm, it has the possibility of overcoming this wind shear. Interests across the Caribbean should monitor the progression of Isaac over the next several days.Subtropical Storm Joyce in the central Atlantic Ocean over modestly warm water and may attain full tropical characteristics sometime Thursday morning becoming a tropical storm. Joyce is expected to remain well away from any landmasses through at least Saturday.Joyce may bring some enhanced surf to the Azores over the next few days.We are watching a tropical wave currently in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Right now, this tropical wave is fighting a great deal of wind shear. Wind shear is expected to abate a bit later today.By tonight, it is possible this system may develop organized tropical characteristics before reaching the Texas coast. Regardless of development, very heavy rainfall is expected across the Texas coast.---With information from AccuWeather, the National Hurricane Center and the Associated Press----------