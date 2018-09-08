The National Hurricane Center says Florence is expected to regain hurricane status by Sunday as it approaches the U.S. East Coast.While the exact track is uncertain, the storm is likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents from Florida to Maine starting early next week.Strong vertical wind shear caused Florence to weaken to a tropical storm, but Florence will move into an area of more favorable conditions for strengthening over the next 48 hours, as it moves on a more northwesterly course.There will be some moderate rip currents along the Jersey and Long Island coasts over the weekend, but they are not related to Florence.Florence's exact train remains uncertain, but some models show the storm reaching the coast of Bermuda around Tuesday and the East Coast Wednesday.The National Hurricane Center says the risk of direct impacts along the U.S. East Coast next week has increased.North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Friday evening, urging residents to use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster."We are entering the peak of hurricane season and we know well the unpredictability and power of these storms," Cooper said.Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the newly-named tropical storm Helene is developing off the coast of Africa. It is projected to stay out over the open waters.Tropical Depression Nine, which will be named Issac if it reaches tropical storm status, is also developing in the mid-Atlantic. This storm may hit the Caribbean's Leeward Islands by Wednesday.-------------