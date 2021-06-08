Weather

Lightning strike knocks out power, damages home in Westchester County

EMBED <>More Videos

Lightning strike knocks out power, damages home

VALHALLA, New York (WABC) -- A lightning strike hit close to a home in Westchester County on Monday evening.

The lightning knocked out power and did damage to a house in the hamlet of Valhalla.

"You can actually hear when the lightning came down, there's a buzzing almost, you could hear raw voltage as it's just sizzling," said homeowner Scott Sommavilla.



Sommavilla says it's still not clear exactly where the lightning struck, but it blew out some of the wiring inside the home -- including the air conditioning, washer and dryer and the internet.

However, a surge protector did its job on the first floor which helped to limit the damage.

ALSO READ | FDNY: 16 people injured after MTA bus crashes into building in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim reports on the bus losing control and crashing into a building in Brooklyn.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathervalhallawestchester countylightningstorm damage
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Retired NYPD officer shot in torso during dispute in NYC has died
FDNY: 16 people injured after MTA bus crashes into building
Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old girl abducted in Harlem
NJ high school student dead, another wounded after shooting at field
AccuWeather: PM thunderstorms
The Countdown: NYC mayoral race, Harris' message to migrants, Trump's comeback
Investigation launched after NYC Law Department hacked
Show More
With days left until early voting begins, endorsements for mayor hit high gear
Jersey City hosting scaled back July 4th fireworks celebration
Gov. Murphy plans to close NJ's only women's prison
Part of pipeline cyberattack ransom recovered, officials say
Cuomo announces goal NY needs to reach to 'relax virtually all restrictions'
More TOP STORIES News