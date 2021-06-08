Lightning strike knocks out power, damages home in Westchester County

The lightning knocked out power and did damage to a house in the hamlet of Valhalla.
"You can actually hear when the lightning came down, there's a buzzing almost, you could hear raw voltage as it's just sizzling," said homeowner Scott Sommavilla.
Sommavilla says it's still not clear exactly where the lightning struck, but it blew out some of the wiring inside the home -- including the air conditioning, washer and dryer and the internet.
However, a surge protector did its job on the first floor which helped to limit the damage.
