National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tornado touched down in Mount Laurel, New Jersey on Saturday, the National Weather Service confirms.
High winds from the storm flipped over a car.
Police say the storm also damaged a roof, but no one was injured.
