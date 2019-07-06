Weather

National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tornado touched down in Mount Laurel, New Jersey on Saturday, the National Weather Service confirms.

High winds from the storm flipped over a car.

Police say the storm also damaged a roof, but no one was injured.

