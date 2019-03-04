NEW YORK (WABC) -- A plow truck skidded off the ledge and was seen dangling into the Arthur Kill River in Elizabeth, New Jersey Monday morning.
The driver slid when plowing and continued through the embankment and ended up suspended over the side of the river.
Elizabeth firefighters secured the vehicle and got the driver out of the truck safely using a ladder.
Amazingly, the driver was not hurt. Highway towing was able to use large wreckers to lift the truck back onto the ground and remove it from the scene.
Plows were out in full force early Monday as several inches of snow fell throughout the state. Governor Phil Murphy had declared a state of emergency across all 21 counties.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation deployed more than 2,500 plows and spreaders.
RELATED: School closings and delays for the Tri-State area
One such example of the danger from the storm was a large tree that fell on a home in Edison.
It happened around 3 a.m. on Hillcrest Avenue. The tree actually went through the roof of one house and damaged a second.
Fortunately, the family inside was not injured but did have to relocate due to the damage.
Meantime, Newark officials announced the activation of an emergency operations center and said a "code blue" was in effect to encourage homeless people to seek shelter. Officials said the city's "No Parking on Snow-Covered Roadways" ordinance would be enforced.
NJ Transit announced that cross-honoring is in effect on Monday.
RELATED: AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Plow truck skids off ledge and dangles into Arthur Kill River
TOP STORIES
Show More