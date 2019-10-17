Powerful nor'easter packs heavy winds, downs trees in New York area

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- A nor'easter brought torrential rain, heavy wind, and flooding to the New York area. Downed trees and power lines have caused power outages throughout the region.
Yates Avenue was completely blocked in the Allerton section of the Bronx.
A tree uprooted, taking part of the sidewalk with it and power lines that's were connected to some of the houses here.
In Woodhaven Queens, people there were waking up to their cars crushed and severely damaged after a tree came down on 92nd Street.
They will have a mess to clean up there.
Throughout New York City, there are several hundred power outages.
The bulk of the damage is on Long Island where roads were covered with branches and trees.
A truck was seen barely making it through water on at Mastic Beach.
One boat capsized after it took on water, thankfully no one was on board.
And a slew of trees are down throughout Suffolk County.
A tree is on a house in Medford and other trees were seen throughout the area blocking roads.
On Long Island, along there were several thousand left without power Thursday morning.
With so much damage and so many outages, it's possible it could be Friday before some get their power restored.
Driving tips:
--Do not attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.
--Do not underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.
--Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.
--Follow recommended routes. Do not ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.
--As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.
--Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.
--Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.
--If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.
Tips to prepare for flooding and severe weather:
--Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis.
--Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry.
--Develop and practice a 'family escape' plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.
--Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.
--Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers
--Plan what to do with your pets.
--Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries and emergency cooking equipment available.
--Keep your automobile fueled. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.
--Find out how many feet your property is above and below possible flood levels. When predicted flood levels are broadcast, you can determine if you may be flooded.
--Keep materials like sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and lumber handy for emergency water-proofing
Disaster supplies on hand should include:
--Flashlight and extra batteries
--Battery-operated radio and extra batteries
--First aid kit and manual
--Emergency food and water
--Non-electric can opener
--Essential medicines
--Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards
