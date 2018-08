SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area

MANHATTAN

NewCopter 7 and drone footage capture the damage caused by Wednesday's nor'easter.

Snow totals are being compiled from around the New York City and Tri-State area for the massive nor'easter that hit the region on March 7, 2018.See the snow totals as officially reported by the National Weather Service below (and keep checking back for updates):Central Park 3.2 1 AM 3/08Little Neck 4.7 600 PM 3/07Middle Village 3.5 900 PM 3/07Whitestone 3.0 700 PM 3/07NYC/JFK Airport 2.8 100 AM 3/081 WSW Walden Terrace 2.0 700 PM 3/07NYC/LaGuardia Airport 1.7 100 AM 3/08Oakwood Heights 3.8 657 PM 3/07Morris Park 2.5 730 PM 3/07Parkchester 2.3 800 PM 3/07Sheepshead Bay 4.1 900 PM 3/07Flatlands 3.5 915 PM 3/07Midwood 3.0 900 PM 3/07East Flatbush 1.5 700 PM 3/07Roslyn 6.0 945 PM 3/07Glen Head 6.0 930 PM 3/07Plainview 5.5 830 PM 3/07Wantagh 5.1 1115 PM 3/07Garden City 5.0 945 PM 3/07East Meadow 4.3 700 PM 3/07Massapequa 3.3 715 PM 3/07Oyster Bay 2.5 620 PM 3/07Oakdale 8.9 130 AM 3/08Setauket 8.0 1100 PM 3/07Saint James 7.8 930 PM 3/07Commack 7.4 810 PM 3/072 N Smithtown 7.3 650 PM 3/07Selden 7.0 1200 AM 3/08Islip Airport 6.5 1200 AM 3/08Smithtown 6.3 240 AM 3/08Lake Ronkonkoma 6.1 115 AM 3/08Mount Sinai 6.0 640 PM 3/07Sound Beach 5.8 1030 PM 3/07Shoreham 5.8 650 PM 3/07Huntington Station 5.7 805 PM 3/07Miller Place 5.5 1100 PM 3/07Patchogue 5.5 345 AM 3/08Centerport 5.4 830 PM 3/07Wading River 5.3 900 PM 3/07Upton 5.2 1255 AM 3/08Riverhead 3.7 700 PM 3/07Ronkonkoma 3.6 945 PM 3/07Mattituck 2.9 800 PM 3/07Sayville 2.2 640 PM 3/07Monroe 26.0 900 PM 3/07Highland Mills 24.3 900 PM 3/07Orange Lake 20.1 745 PM 3/07Gardnertown 17.8 853 PM 3/07Goshen 17.7 1000 PM 3/07Salisbury Mills 17.2 1200 AM 3/08Vails Gate 16.5 1200 AM 3/08Warwick 16.0 845 PM 3/071 S Slate Hill 13.0 700 PM 3/07Otisville 13.0 925 PM 3/07Greenville 13.0 600 PM 3/07Mount Hope 12.8 700 PM 3/07Westtown 11.5 745 PM 3/07Sloatsburg 26.0 840 PM 3/07Chestnut Ridge 19.5 1015 PM 3/07Spring Valley 15.0 900 PM 3/07Stony Point 11.2 800 PM 3/07New City 9.0 1030 PM 3/07Congers 8.5 1200 AM 3/08Katonah 13.5 800 PM 3/07Armonk 13.5 850 PM 3/07Mount Kisco 11.0 835 PM 3/07Harrison 9.5 1200 AM 3/08Montrose 9.5 900 PM 3/07Yonkers 6.0 1100 PM 3/07White Plains 5.8 800 PM 3/07Croton-On-hudson 5.5 830 PM 3/07Allendale 17.5 915 PM 3/07Mahwah 16.8 618 PM 3/07Oradell 8.1 850 PM 3/07Ramsey 8.0 700 PM 3/07Ridgewood 8.0 900 PM 3/07Elmwood Park 7.8 700 PM 3/07Paramus 7.5 1031 PM 3/07Englewood 7.1 810 PM 3/07Rivervale 5.9 700 PM 3/07River Vale 5.9 700 PM 3/07East Rutherford 5.1 930 PM 3/07Franklin Lakes 24.0 700 PM 3/07North Caldwell 23.0 845 PM 3/07Roseland 19.7 900 PM 3/07Caldwell 17.8 800 PM 3/07Cedar Grove 16.8 950 PM 3/07West Orange 14.5 1000 PM 3/07West Caldwell 13.0 600 PM 3/07Essex Fells 7.5 830 PM 3/07Kearny 6.0 930 PM 3/07Harrison 6.0 715 PM 3/07Jersey City 5.4 951 PM 3/07Hudson Heights 4.0 554 PM 3/07Hoboken 4.0 900 PM 3/07Hewitt 22.0 900 PM 3/07Wanaque 21.0 839 PM 3/07West Milford 20.5 800 PM 3/07Ringwood 19.7 930 PM 3/07Wayne 19.5 843 PM 3/07Hawthorne 15.4 600 PM 3/07Little Falls 11.7 830 PM 3/07Roselle 7.8 1015 PM 3/07Newark Airport 4.6 100 AM 3/08New Fairfield 26.8 330 AM 3/08Newtown 24.3 210 AM 3/08Ridgefield 19.0 1100 PM 3/074 N Ridgefield 17.0 900 PM 3/071 SSW Germantown 16.5 1200 AM 3/08Brookfield 12.9 1130 PM 3/07Danbury 10.9 600 PM 3/07Fairfield 10.0 730 PM 3/07Shelton 9.0 1030 PM 3/07Weston 7.0 700 PM 3/07Stratford 7.0 900 PM 3/07Bridgeport Airport 5.5 900 PM 3/07If you have some snow totals you want to share with us, take a photo of a ruler in the snow and send it to us using the hashtag #abc7NY on Instagram or Twitter.