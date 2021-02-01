State of emergency in New York City due to snow, schools to stay all remote Tuesday

The mayor warned New Yorkers to refrain from travel as the storm's intensity worsens, and there are restrictions in place for all non-essential travel.
The state of emergency took effect as of 6 a.m. Monday, though the following categories are exempt from these restrictions:
--Public transit workers
--First responders
--Healthcare and homecare workers
--Police officers
--Peace officers
--Any other workers engaged in vital city services
--Delivery of food, medical supplies, or fuel
--News media
--Hotel workers
--Homeless shelter and outreach workers
--Utility workers performing emergency repairs
--Persons employed by pharmacies, grocery stores (including all food and beverage stores), convenience stores, bodegas, gas stations, laundromats, hotels, restaurants/bars, and hardware stores
--Individuals seeking medical treatment or medical supplies
--For-hire vehicles, used to transport persons employed to perform any of these services to and from their places of employment
City officials said 715 salt spreaders and 2,000 plows are working to clear roadways, with an additional 120 plows joining the fleet from other city agencies.
It appeared most residents got the message, as both foot and auto traffic were light. But with many stores closed due to the pandemic, fewer shopkeepers were clearing the sidewalks in front of their businesses.
Those treacherous conditions have officials pleading with residents to stay home if possible.
The city and state have both canceled all scheduled vaccinations, and food distribution and the learning bridges childcare program are canceled at schools for Monday.
"Last thing we want to do is to urge our seniors to come out in the middle of a storm like this," de Blasio said. "It doesn't make sense."
All Catholic Elementary Schools in the Archdiocese of New York are closed Monday, with a "traditional snow day" with no remote instruction. All Catholic schools have snow days built into their calendars with contingencies for making up instruction time.
Archdiocese high schools operate independently, so high school families need to follow instructions from their individual schools.
Alternate side parking for Monday and Tuesday have been canceled. The mayor said the open restaurants/open streets program is also canceled for Monday night.
A hazardous travel advisory remains in effect.
DSNY has been split into two 12-hour shifts to work around the clock. The city has over 270,000 tons of salt and 320,000 gallons of calcium chloride on hand.
