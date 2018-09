Big cleanup in Summary early morning! Microburst took down trees and power lines and closed Franklin Elementary @ShirleenAllicot @Evansweather @KenRosatoABC7 @ABC7NY #abc7ny see you at NOON! pic.twitter.com/6JRsgRtXMb — MichelleCharlesworth (@mcharlesworth7) September 18, 2018

There a clean up underway in New Jersey, where a powerful storm brought down trees, knocked out power and prompted a school closure.Pictures show the damage caused Monday afternoon by strong winds in Summit.Trees toppled near homes, bringing down power lines and leaving hundreds without power for several hours.As a result, there was no school Tuesday at Franklin Elementary School.JCP&L says power was restored to all customers by 3 p.m.----------