AccuWeather Alert: Strong winds to follow afternoon storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong wind gusts followed afternoon storms and prompted wind advisories in the New York area.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for showers and a windy afternoon with a high of 60.
Friday
Cooler blend with a high of 52.
Saturday
Breezy blend with a high of 55.
Sunday
Dry during the day with a high of 58.
Monday
Mild but wet with a high of 66.
Tuesday
Showers possible with a high of 61.
Wednesday
Cloudy to partly sunny with a high of 56.
