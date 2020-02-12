weather

AccuWeather Alert: Strong winds to follow afternoon storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong wind gusts followed afternoon storms and prompted wind advisories in the New York area.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for showers and a windy afternoon with a high of 60.

Friday
Cooler blend with a high of 52.

Saturday
Breezy blend with a high of 55.

Sunday
Dry during the day with a high of 58.

Monday
Mild but wet with a high of 66.

Tuesday
Showers possible with a high of 61.

Wednesday
Cloudy to partly sunny with a high of 56.



