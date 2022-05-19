stunt

Newlyweds celebrate big day with fiery stunt

The groom posted the video on social media, saying "may the fire burn in our hearts for the rest of our lives."
EMBED <>More Videos

Newlyweds mark big day with fiery stunt

UTAH -- Do not try this at home.

A pair of stunt performers included a suitably dramatic twist to their wedding in Utah earlier this month when they were both set ablaze to the delight of their amazed guests.

Ambyr Mishelle and her new husband, Gabe Jessop, were filmed with both their backs in flames as they were cheered by friends and family after their ceremony on May 7.

The groom posted the video on social media, saying "may the fire burn in our hearts for the rest of our lives."

They also impressed their wedding photographer David Terry who said, "No other wedding exit will ever compare to this."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahfirecaught on videou.s. & worldstuntwedding
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUNT
Authorities investigate 'Plane Swap' stunt that ended with crash
Pilots to attempt to skydive into freefalling unmanned planes
'Stuntman' documents journey to conquer Evel Knievel's canyon jump
Follow a daring rocket blast over Snake River Canyon in 'Stuntman'
TOP STORIES
EMT shot in ambulance by alleged drunk patient on Staten Island
9-year-old girl killed in NYC had bed dropped on head, prosecutors say
NY high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person
Man walks at NYU graduation after bike accident left him in coma
No changes to NYC mandates; several NYC judges COVID positive
AccuWeather Alert: Wet start and a sunny afternoon
20-year-old shot to death after motorcycle sale gone bad in NYC
Show More
CDC investigating 4 suspected cases of hepatitis in NJ children
Bear safely removed after getting stuck in tree in NJ
NYC to mark Biggie Smalls 50th birthday, MTA unveils special MetroCard
Driver killed, 2 others hurt in Bruckner Expressway crash in Bronx
Man charged in Buffalo supermarket shooting due back in court
More TOP STORIES News