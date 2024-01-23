Friend of driver in deadly Bronx car crash speaks out

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (WABC) -- The friend of the driver who was killed after his car collided with a parked truck in the Bronx on Sunday says he was with him just moments before the unthinkable.

Speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News, the young man, who chose to go by the name "Mike" in fear of retaliation, said it was not supposed to end like this.

"Everyone was just trying to have fun, expected to go home that night," he said. "Unfortunately, these two people didn't."

What initially started off as a good time at a car meet early Sunday morning in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx turned into a tragedy when Mike's friend Gilvante Roberson, 21, and Sabrina Villagomez, 15, were killed after their white Chrysler struck a parked oil tank truck.

"You see this online, and you always think you'll get out of it," said Mike.

Right before the fatal crash, video shows that car and others driving aggressively in the middle of the street.

Just weeks earlier, a similar gathering took place in Hunts Point, which is known for drag racing and dangerous stunts.

Sunday morning, Mike says the driver behind the wheel of the white car was doing what's called a "manji."

"He was trying to maneuver the car slightly to the left and right, trying to keep control," he said.

And he did several times, except the last.

"At that type of speed, you kind of panic," he added. "Can't decide what to do, so he just had to hit the truck."

After the impact, everyone ran to help.

"We tried to get the passenger out," Mike recalled. "The passenger side panel was like inside the driver's side so badly. The car was almost crushed in half."

Roberson's mom says her 21-year-old son was filled with positive vibes. He was the heart and soul of the family.

"We saw him five minutes before it happened," Mike shared. "Crazy to think we had eye contact, we touched him."

As a friend of the victim, Mike says he now sees how dangerous these stunts can be.

"After seeing what happened, I don't think we would," he answered when asked if he would do it again.

