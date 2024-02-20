NJ brides-to-be receive their 'something new' in the form of a free wedding dress

Local veterans and first responders received something special before their weddings.

Local veterans and first responders received something special before their weddings.

Local veterans and first responders received something special before their weddings.

Local veterans and first responders received something special before their weddings.

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey -- Brides-to-be in Camden County received their "something new" in the form of a free wedding dress!

Held by The Camden County Board of Commissioners, local veterans and first responders were thanked for their service by lifting the financial concern of having to buy their own dress.

"My involvement as a commissioner started many years ago when my son, Jeremy, was killed in Afghanistan. In Camden County we do our best to recognize those who have served and provide support...for them," said Camden County Commissioner, Melinda Kane.

There was no cost to any of the women involved in this event.

"Often forgotten are the women that have served in the military, and this is our way of just acknowledging their service and sacrifice," she continued.

To recipients, this piece of gratitude for their special day made a big difference.

"It's hard being in the military, especially hard being a veteran. By them offering this kind of gift to us, it means the world. Every little bit helps," said Amala Sanders, Sergeant First Class Retired.

For more information on Camden County, check out their website.