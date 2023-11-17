What's up this weekend: Events for 11/18-11/19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of November 18 and 19? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Bronx Zoo

Open Friday to the public through January 7th

https://bronxzoo.com/holiday-lights

Luna Park Frost Fest

First ever, begins this weekend, Saturday 11/18

https://lunaparknyc.com/frostfest/

Grand Central Holiday Train Show

For first time since 2019...now through early 2024

https://www.grandcentralterminal.com/event/holidaytrainshow/

Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park

Now open through March

https://glidebk.com/

