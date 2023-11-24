What's up this weekend: Events for 11/25-11/26

Many events are happening in New York City this holiday weekend.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of November 25 and 26? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Post Turkey Day Walking Tour

Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn

Friday from 1-3 p.m.

After you've devoured lots of turkey, fixings and pie - enjoy a walking tour of Green-Wood cemetery on Friday afternoon.

https://www.green-wood.com/event/post-turkey-day-walking-tour-3/

Astra Lumina at Queens Botanic Garden

Opens Friday

A one mile long enchanted night walk through the garden that guides visitors on a journey to discover the wonder of the stars. Featuring projections, lighting and music.

https://queensbotanical.org/astralumina/

GingerBread Lane

Chelsea Market

Runs from November 26 - January 7

Jon Lovitch has been working on this village for almost a year (started on Dec. 20 last year). He assembles the houses in his Queens basement studio and then delivers and sets them up. The village includes houses, stores, breweries, bakeries and pizzerias. Lovitch holds the Guinness World Record for largest gingerbread village. He gives the houses away on the last day for people to put in their homes. It features 700 houses, 380 pounds of dough, 1,500 pounds of icing , 440 pounds of candy, 1,200 candy canes, 23,000 jellybeans, 15 pounds cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.

https://www.chelseamarket.com/events-all/gingerbread-lane-at-chelsea-market

The Makers Show

City Point, Downtown Brooklyn

Begins this weekend through Dec. 17

Holiday market opens in downtown Brooklyn this weekend featuring local goods. The 60+ vendors include local farmers to potters to sock designers.

https://www.themakersshow.com/the-makers-show-holiday

Illuminate the Farm

Queens Farm

Winter Lantern Festival runs through January 7 and features more than 1,500 lights and 80 lanterns - all handmade. There are also interactive illuminated tunnels, swings, see-saws and more.

https://www.queensfarm.org/illuminate-the-farm/

