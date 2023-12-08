What's up this weekend: Events for 12/9-12/10

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of December 9 and 10? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Hanukkah Menorah Lightings - Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan and Brooklyn

https://www.centralpark.com/events/lighting-of-the-worlds-largest-menorah/

Lightings take place at 5:30 p.m. this weekend

https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2023/12/07/lighting-of-the-largest-menorah-in-brooklyn

- Friday, December 8 at 3:30 p.m.

- Saturday, December 9 at 7:15 p.m.

- Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 p.m.

Jazzukkah Project concert

YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, Manhattan

Sunday, December 10, 2023 7:30 p.m.

https://www.yivo.org/HanukkahConcert2023

Holiday Wreath Making

Pelham Fritz Rec Center, Harlem

Saturday, December 9

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

https://www.nycgovparks.org/events/2023/12/09/holiday-wreath-making

Women Dressing Women

Metropolitan Museum of Art

Through March 3, 2024

https://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/women-dressing-women

Elfcon

Various NYC locations

Sunday, December 10

https://elfcon.org/

ALSO READ | Rockefeller Center ride soars visitors 800 feet above NYC to recreate iconic photo

The exhilarating ride recreates an iconic moment and photograph first published in the New York-Herald-Tribune on Oct. 2, 1932.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.