What's up this weekend: Events for 1/13-1/14

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of January 13 and 14? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Whitney Museum of American Art
Fridays 5-10 p.m.
Second Sunday of every month - 5-10 p.m.
https://whitney.org/visit/free-days-and-nights
Bryant Park
11:20 a.m.-4:20 p.m.
https://bryantpark.org/activities/bumper-cars
Staten Island Children's Museum
Saturday, January 13 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
https://www.sichildrensmuseum.org/event/mad-science-sounds-like-science/
Various Manhattan & Brooklyn
Friday January 12 6 p.m.-3 a.m. (Saturday)
https://www.winterjazzfest.com/2024-manhattan-marathon
MoMA
Saturday, January 13 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
https://www.moma.org/calendar/events/9325
