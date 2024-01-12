What's up this weekend: Events for 1/13-1/14

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of January 13 and 14? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Free Fridays

Whitney Museum of American Art

Fridays 5-10 p.m.

Second Sunday of every month - 5-10 p.m.

https://whitney.org/visit/free-days-and-nights

Bumper Cars on Ice

Bryant Park

11:20 a.m.-4:20 p.m.

https://bryantpark.org/activities/bumper-cars

Mad Science

Staten Island Children's Museum

Saturday, January 13 4 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

https://www.sichildrensmuseum.org/event/mad-science-sounds-like-science/

NYC Winter Jazzfest Marathon

Various Manhattan & Brooklyn

Friday January 12 6 p.m.-3 a.m. (Saturday)

https://www.winterjazzfest.com/2024-manhattan-marathon

MLK Family Day

MoMA

Saturday, January 13 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

https://www.moma.org/calendar/events/9325

