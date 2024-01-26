What's up this weekend: Events for 1/27-1/28

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of January 27 and 28? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Meet the Breeds

Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Manhattan

https://www.akc.org/sports/akc-meet-the-breeds/

New York Travel Show

Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28

Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Manhattan

https://travelshows.com/shows/new-york/

Brooklyn Museum Education Center Grand Opening

Saturday, January 27

12-3 p.m.

https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/calendar/event/education-center-opening-january-2024

Celebrating the Year of the Dragon

Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28

Goldstein Theatre

153-49 Reeves Ave

Flushing, NY 11367

https://kupferbergcenter.org/event/lunar-new-year-2024/

A Community Reading of "Night"

Sunday, January 28

Battery Park

https://mjhnyc.org/events/nightreading/

