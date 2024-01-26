What's up this weekend: Events for 1/27-1/28

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of January 27 and 28? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Manhattan
https://www.akc.org/sports/akc-meet-the-breeds/
Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28
Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Manhattan
https://travelshows.com/shows/new-york/
Saturday, January 27
12-3 p.m.
https://www.brooklynmuseum.org/calendar/event/education-center-opening-january-2024
Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28
Goldstein Theatre
153-49 Reeves Ave
Flushing, NY 11367
https://kupferbergcenter.org/event/lunar-new-year-2024/
Sunday, January 28
Battery Park
https://mjhnyc.org/events/nightreading/
Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.