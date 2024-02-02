What's up this weekend: Events for 2/3-2/4

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of February 3 and 4? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Winter Ice Sculpture Show

Governor's Island

Saturday, February 3

12 p.m. -2 p.m.

https://www.govisland.com/things-to-do/events/governors-island-winter-ice-sculpture-show

China Institute in America Presents: Lunar New Year Family Festival 2024

100 Washington Street

New York, NY 10006

Sunday, February 4

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

https://chinainstitute.org/events/china-institute-in-america-presents-lunar-new-year-family-festival-2024/

Free Books from the Brooklyn Book Bodega!

141 Flushing Avenue Suite 407

Brooklyn, NY 11205

Saturday, February 3

11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-books-from-the-brooklyn-book-bodega-tickets-775793137157?aff=oddtdtcreator

BAMkids Film Festival 2024

Brooklyn Academy of Music

30 Lafayette Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4

https://www.bam.org/bkff24

The Ways of Langston Hughes: Griff Davis and Black Artists in the Making

The Schomburg Center

515 Malcolm X Boulevard (135th St and Malcolm X Blvd)

New York, NY 10037

Now through July 8

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

https://www.nypl.org/events/exhibitions/ways-langston-hughes-griff-davis-and-black-artists-making

