What's up this weekend: Events for 2/3-2/4

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of February 3 and 4? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Governor's Island
Saturday, February 3
12 p.m. -2 p.m.
https://www.govisland.com/things-to-do/events/governors-island-winter-ice-sculpture-show
100 Washington Street
New York, NY 10006
Sunday, February 4
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
https://chinainstitute.org/events/china-institute-in-america-presents-lunar-new-year-family-festival-2024/
141 Flushing Avenue Suite 407
Brooklyn, NY 11205
Saturday, February 3
11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-books-from-the-brooklyn-book-bodega-tickets-775793137157?aff=oddtdtcreator
Brooklyn Academy of Music
30 Lafayette Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4
The Schomburg Center
515 Malcolm X Boulevard (135th St and Malcolm X Blvd)
New York, NY 10037
Now through July 8
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
https://www.nypl.org/events/exhibitions/ways-langston-hughes-griff-davis-and-black-artists-making
