What's up this weekend: Events for 2/9-2/11

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of February 9-11? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Beyond the Big Game

The Paley Museum

25 West 52 Street, NYC

Now through Sunday, March 3, 2024

https://www.paleycenter.org/events/2024-paleyexhibit-beyond-big-game/

Lunar New Year's Eve Celebration

Lincoln Center

David Rubenstein Atrium

Friday, February 9

7 p.m.

https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/lincoln-center-presents/lunar-new-years-eve-celebration-943

Lunar New Year Lantern Reveal

Mott Street

Saturday, February 10

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

https://www.thinkchinatown.org/happenings/2024/2/10/lunar-new-year-lantern-reveal

2024 Cupid's Undie Run New York City

The DL

95 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002

Saturday, February 10

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

https://my.cupids.org/event/2024-cupids-undie-run-new-york-city/e490586

Galentine's Day

Wollman Rink

830 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10065

Friday, February 9

6 p.m.

https://wollmanrinknyc.com/event/galentines-day/

SUBSCRIBE TO THE MORNINGS @ 10 PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.