What's up this weekend? Events for 3/2 - 3/3

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, here's a list of events that you won't want to miss!

New York Children's International Film Festival

March 2-3, 9-10, 16-17

Various times and locations

https://nyicff.org/

Athena Film Festival

Barnard College

Friday, March 1-Sunday, March 3

https://athenafilmfestival.com/

Flamenco Festival New York

March 1 to 17

Various dates, times, and locations

https://www.flamencofestival.org/en/festivales/ff-new-york-2024/

Outsider Art Fair

Metropolitan Pavilion

125 W. 18th Street

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, Saturday, March 2

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, March 3

https://www.outsiderartfair.com/

On Air Fest

Wythe Hotel Brooklyn

March 1

https://www.onairfest.com/events/brooklyn-2024/info

