What's up this weekend? Events for 3/9 - 3/10

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of March 9 and 10? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Larger Than Life: Women of Central Park Tour

West 59th Street Kiosk

Friday, March 8 and Sunday, March 10

11 a.m.

https://www.centralparknyc.org/activities/tours/larger-than-life-women-of-central-park-tour

Ladies First

Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark, NJ 07102

Saturday, March 9

12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

https://newarkmuseumart.org/event/community-day-ladies-first/?date=202403091200

Brooklyn Museum Winter Market

200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Saturday, March 9-Sunday, March 10

11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

https://www.brooklynpop-up.com/market-details/brooklyn-museum-december/r/recry6ERg67dbdLdo

Flamenco Festival New York

March 1 to 17

Various dates, times, and locations

https://www.flamencofestival.org/en/festivales/ff-new-york-2024/

Second Sundays

Whitney Museum

Sunday, March 10

10:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m.

online reservations required, spots limited

https://whitney.org/visit/second-sundays

----------

