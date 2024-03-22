What's up this weekend? Events for 3/23 - 3/24

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of March 23 and 24? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Holi Celebration at the Seaport

Sunday, March 24

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

https://theseaport.nyc/events/holi-2024/

2024 Macy's Flower Show

Macy's Herald Square, Manhattan

March 24-April 7

https://www.macys.com/s/flower-show/

Luna Park

Coney Island

Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24

11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

https://lunaparknyc.com/plan/park-hours/

Japan Fes

East Village

Saturday, March 23

https://www.japanfes.com/2024

Affordable Art Fair

New York- Spring

Metropolitan Pavilion - Chelsea

Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, March 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

https://affordableartfair.com/fairs/new-york-spring/

