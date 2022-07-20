Driver involved in apparent speeding crash on Long Island that left 2 teens dead pleads 'not guilty'

Nylah Frazier, 19, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and faces charges of manslaughter, and assault.
Frazier was driving a BMW X3 when she crashed into a parked vehicle on Westminster Road in West Hempstead back in October 2021, according to court documents.
The impact caused the SUV to spin and flip several times, ejecting 19-year-old Kurtis Caesar and 17-year-old Amanda Arguinzoni -- both passengers -- who did not survive.
"Every day I wake up I see him," Caesar's mother Nadia Winter Baylias said at the courthouse. "Every time I close my eyes I see him."
Family members said Arguinzoni was Caesar's girlfriend.
Frazier was also seriously injured during the crash and taken to the hospital.
"The defendant is accused of speeding at more than 100 miles per hour and blowing through a red light before losing control of her SUV, crashing into a dump truck, and killing her two teenage passengers," DA Anne Donnelly said. "Two young people senselessly lost their lives in this crash, and we continue to extend our condolences to their families."
Frazier pled not guilty during the arraignment and the judge set bail to $75,000 cash.
If convicted on the top charge, Frazier faces five to 15 years in prison.
"He texted me 11:29 that night, 'mom I'm coming home' and he never got home," Winter Baylias said.
She's due back in court in September.
