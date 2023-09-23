Emergency crews rushed to the scene of what residents said was a house explosion in West Milford, New Jersey, on Friday night.

Residents say house exploded in West Milford, NJ; crews on the scene

WEST MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency crews rushed to the scene of what residents said was a house explosion in West Milford, New Jersey, on Friday night.

The incident happened after 9 p.m. on Alpine Court and Hanover Road.

Residents say their entire neighborhood shook because on an explosion.

Officials have yet to confirm any of those details.

Images obtained by Eyewitness News showed first responders at the scene.

West Milford Fire Department urged people to avoid the area of Warwick Turnpike between Mt. Laurel and Banker Road while emergency services operate at a "large scale scene."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

