Citizen App video shows massive flames billowing from a building in West New York, New Jersey.

Fierce fire tearing through building in West New York

WEST NEW YORK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fierce flames are tearing through a building in West New York, New Jersey Thursday night.

Citizen App video shows the fire billowing from the building located on Bergenline Avenue at 53rd Street.

The fire is in an apartment above a pharmacy.

There's no word yet on any injuries or what sparked the fire.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.