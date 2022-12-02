Massive fire in West New York displaces dozens of families

41 families are without homes after a fire broke out at a four-story building in West New York on Thursday night.

WEST NEW YORK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters have been working over 12 hours to extinguish flames at a massive fire in West New York that started Thursday evening.

The fire started around 5 p.m. Thursday and engulfed a four-story building that had a small grocery store on the ground level.

Newscopter 7 spotted firefighters at work on the roof of the building last night.

"I was at the scene of the terrible fire on Madison Street this evening with our Town Construction Official," said Fire Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo. "Outstanding job by our North Hudson Firefighters for containing the situation as much as possible. Everyone was evacuated safely and my thoughts and sentiments are with the displaced families during this difficult time."

A total of 41 families have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The Red Cross says 25 of the affected families live in the building where the fire broke out, the 16 other families live in a building on 55th Street.

The City of West New York is providing the lodging while Red Cross is providing financial support.

