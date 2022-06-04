Officer injured, suspect killed in police-involved shooting in West New York

By
Police officer shot in West New York, NJ PBA says

WEST NEW YORK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An officer was injured and a suspect was killed after police responded to a domestic dispute in West New York, New Jersey Friday night.

West New York Police officers responded to a residence on 59th Street around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call involving a domestic dispute.

When cops arrived on the scene, a suspect fired shots at the officers, striking one of them. The officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Two officers then returned fire on the suspect, who was fatally shot.

EMS responded to the scene and took the man to Palisades Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 7:15 a.m.

Police had blocked off a part of 59th Street Friday night during the incident. The SWAT team along with several law enforcement agencies also responded to the home.

A witness who was walking down the street says he saw the whole incident unfold.

"Like more cop cars started coming one by one and they started bringing out the shields and the ARs and stuff," witness Alvaro Car said. "Then I see the first guy, he runs out and he started shooting at the cops, and then I see the cops start shooting at him and in a matter of seconds the guy is on the ground and bleeding."

A friend of the man, who was shot, left candles near the scene of the incident.



The Attorney General's Office is leading the ongoing investigation.

