West Nile virus found in mosquito in Suffolk County

SUFFOLK COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A mosquito has tested positive for the West Nile virus in Suffolk County.
The county's health department says the virus has been present in Suffolk County since 1999.
Most people who contract the virus will only experience mild or no symptoms.
People over the age of 50 or who have compromised immune systems are most vulnerable.
