Traffic

Violent West Side Highway crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person is dead and four others injured after a car crashed on the West Side Highway in Manhattan.

Police say the car was heading southbound when it struck the median, overturned and flipped into the northbound lanes.


The car then struck another car that was northbound.

It happened early Tuesday morning near West 94th Street.

The victims have not been identified.


The accident is under investigation, but officials believe speed may have been a factor.

The northbound West Side Highway was shut down north of 79th Street as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymanhattanupper west sidetraffic fatalitiesnypdfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Crown Heights
Man's dismembered body found in luxury condo in NYC
AccuWeather: Humidity still on hold Wednesday
Despite reports of 0 COVID deaths in NYC, data shows otherwise
Cuomo announces help for renters impacted by COVID-19
Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host
COVID News: Rally held to save Catholic school from shutdown
Show More
1st COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Video shows NYC gunmen who killed toddler; $15,000 reward offered
Democratic primary to replace Lowey goes to Mondaire Jones
COVID News: Coronavirus spread at Fourth of July party
HHS Secretary optimistic COVID vaccine could be ready by fall
More TOP STORIES News